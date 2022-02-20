Mooncoin (MOON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00286524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

