Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 13.8% Lower This Week

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for $75.18 or 0.00196566 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $239.63 million and approximately $18.71 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.51 or 0.06861611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,141.39 or 0.99718175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051240 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,267,635 coins and its circulating supply is 3,187,195 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.