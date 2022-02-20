Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) Trading Down 2.7%

Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.04. 7,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 9,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.
