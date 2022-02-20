Morgan Stanley Buys 124,772 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.67% of Science Applications International worth $82,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $226,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC opened at $82.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.