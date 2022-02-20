Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,151,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 218,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $78,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CBRE Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

NYSE LVS opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

