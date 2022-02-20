Morgan Stanley Has $75.03 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,393,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $75,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

