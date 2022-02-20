Morgan Stanley Increases L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target to €155.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from €152.00 ($172.73) to €155.00 ($176.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($195.45) to €173.00 ($196.59) in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.14 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $36.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

