Morgan Stanley Lowers Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $100.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

ETR has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

ETR stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.41. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,269,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

