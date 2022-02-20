Morgan Stanley Lowers QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target to GBX 302

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 333 ($4.51) to GBX 302 ($4.09) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.1081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

