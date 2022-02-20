Morgan Stanley Purchases 54,957 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $75,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 105,212.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 58,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,934,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

