Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $1,300.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $856.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $980.45 and its 200 day moving average is $916.96. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.64 billion, a PE ratio of 174.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

