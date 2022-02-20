MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €220.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €189.00 ($214.77) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €215.27 ($244.62).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €208.00 ($236.36) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is €186.69 and its 200-day moving average is €190.95.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.