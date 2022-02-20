My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $867,060.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.24 or 0.06815561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,353.23 or 1.00258629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00051351 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

