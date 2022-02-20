Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) PT Lowered to $19.00 at SVB Leerink

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.76. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,606 shares of company stock valued at $439,801. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $5,169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 205,459 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

