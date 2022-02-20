National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,828 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFN. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PFN opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

