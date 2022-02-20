National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

NYSE:BLK opened at $756.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $852.03 and a 200-day moving average of $889.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

