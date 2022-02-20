National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $123.38 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $104.47 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.