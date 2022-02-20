National Asset Management Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $164.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.45 and a 12 month high of $290.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.58.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

