National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 115,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.20 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.