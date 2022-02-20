National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for NFI Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NFI. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$19.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$17.40 and a 12-month high of C$31.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 380.60.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 234,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,835,846.99. Insiders have acquired 1,681,905 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,296 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,345.94%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

