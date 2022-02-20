National Bank Financial Increases Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$203.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CGJTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of CGJTF stock opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $113.90 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.81.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

