National Bankshares Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEY. CSFB upgraded Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Keyera to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.19.

TSE KEY opened at C$30.03 on Thursday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$24.17 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.27. The firm has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 41.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

