NativeCoin (N8V) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 49.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $425,483.37 and $17.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00210297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.23 or 0.00399233 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00058521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

