Needham & Company LLC Cuts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $87.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Q2 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.18.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of QTWO opened at $62.38 on Thursday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,566 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.