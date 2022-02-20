Needham & Company LLC Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $650.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $840.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.78.
Shares of EPAM opened at $443.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $544.72 and a 200 day moving average of $598.76. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $338.69 and a 12 month high of $725.40.
In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,975 shares of company stock worth $47,405,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
