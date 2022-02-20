Needham & Company LLC Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $650.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $840.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.78.

Shares of EPAM opened at $443.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $544.72 and a 200 day moving average of $598.76. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $338.69 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,975 shares of company stock worth $47,405,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

