Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NEMTF. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $119.29 on Friday. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $127.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.