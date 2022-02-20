Nestree Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $213,180.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Nestree has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $213,180.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,843.43 or 1.00018533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00065427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00024532 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.