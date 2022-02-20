Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.