Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $398.09 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.