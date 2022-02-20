Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

