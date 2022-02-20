Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $65,538,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Discovery by 509.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after buying an additional 2,217,235 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $52,882,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

