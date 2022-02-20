Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.99% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPDI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,574,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,458,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XPDI opened at $8.26 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPDI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

