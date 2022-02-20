Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 35,211 Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,211 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.13% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKEP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 54.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 102,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.55 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.74%.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

