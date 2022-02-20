New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Stock Position Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,290 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 33.2% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $7,233,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NVSA stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.