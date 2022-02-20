New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.06.

NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,500. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,334,000 after buying an additional 452,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 355,207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

