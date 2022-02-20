NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Down 2.4% This Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $1,079.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00288474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002078 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.