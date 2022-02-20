NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 100.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.
Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 904.42, a current ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $185.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.
A number of research firms have commented on NREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
