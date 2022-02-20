NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,249.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.00783018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00219362 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010709 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011424 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00021589 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

