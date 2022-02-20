NEXT (NEXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $211.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $478,248.44 and approximately $211.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.94 or 0.00287148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002071 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

