NextDAO (NAX) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $423,449.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001053 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,279,460,414 coins and its circulating supply is 2,239,228,305 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

