NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,277,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,058 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.17% of NextEra Energy worth $257,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.08%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

