NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.46.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.