NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

