Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 2,027 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32,459.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS opened at $102.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

