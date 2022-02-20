Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $36.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

