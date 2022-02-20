Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.3% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 130.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $8,234,000.

SPYG opened at $62.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

