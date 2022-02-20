Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

