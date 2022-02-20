Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 270 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after buying an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $287,894,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after buying an additional 209,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $240.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $210.50 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.