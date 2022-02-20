Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,321,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

