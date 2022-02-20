nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Cut to $21.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $672.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,427 shares of company stock valued at $609,337. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

