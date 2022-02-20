Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

